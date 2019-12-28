MILTON — The cases against three suspects charged following a Nov. 10 shooting along Elm Street in Milton are continuing to proceed through the court system.
The following suspects have each been charged with attempted homicide and related counts: Ricky Waheed Pearson, 22, of Sunbury; Deionte Sherrell, 23, of Erie; and Antonio Carpenter, 24 of Highspire.
According to court documents, the incident started to unfold at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 when an unidentified witness said he and a victim later identified by police as 24-year-old Derek Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway.
Carpenter and Sherrell arrived at the apartment to retrieve a hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend, court papers said.
After Whitesel and the witness pushed Carpenter and Sherrell out of the apartment, police said Whitesel called the two and said he wanted to meet “to settle this” on Elm Street.
As Whitesel and the witness approached Elm Street, police said Carpenter and Sherrell entered into a physical altercation with the witness. Pearson is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Whitesel.
Whitesel was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where police said had at least seven different surgeries to treat various injuries sustained as a result of the shooting.
Pearson had charges filed against him bound over for court as the result of a preliminary hearing held before District Judge Michael Diehl. Sherrell and Carpenter both waived their rights to preliminary hearings.
Pearson is next scheduled to appear for a status conference Monday, Jan. 27, before Judge Paige Rosini at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
Since the Nov. 10 incident, Pearson has racked up $415 in constable fees, according to online court records.
A status conference has also been scheduled for Sherrell. He will appear Monday, Jan. 27, before Judge Hugh Jones at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
Sherrell has accumulated $293.84 in constable fees since his arrest on Nov. 10, according to online court records.
Carpenter, who is accused of driving the vehicle which the three suspects fled the scene of the shooting in, is facing additional charges in Northumberland County as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:54 a.m. June 22 in Upper Augusta Township.
According to online court records, Carpenter was released on $30,000 bail following the June incident. He has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, use improper class of license, careless driving, reckless driving and no rear lights.
Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington said the charges were filed after Carpenter led them on a vehicular chase through portions of Upper Augusta Township and Sunbury.
Carpenter has an extensive criminal history in Northumberland County, according to online court records. In 2011, he was sentenced to three years probation on a theft charge. In 2013, he was sentenced to three to 12 months in prison on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. In a separate count, he was sentenced to nine to 24 months in prison on simple assault charges.
In 2017, Carpenter was sentenced to eight months in prison on a disorderly conduct charge.
Pearson and Sherrell also have criminal histories.
Pearson was charged in October 2018 in Northumberland County with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
According to online court records, Sherrell was charged in 2017 in Erie with felony counts of aggravated assault, burglary and robbery, along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and possession of instrument of crime.
Erie media reports said Sherrell and an unidentified person allegedly entered a home in the 1000 block of West 39th Street, brandished guns and demanded money from the occupants. A man in the house was reportedly pistol whipped.
During a bail hearing before Diehl, Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said Sherrell was paroled Oct. 2. However, she said state parole officials did not know where he was located.
As a condition of his parole, Skinner said Sherrell was not to be in Northumberland County.
Pearson, Sherrell and Carpenter have each been denied bail as a result of the charges filed against them following the Nov. 10 shooting. Each remain locked up in the Northumberland County Jail.
