Miller to continue as Watsontown president

WATSONTOWN — A four-year member of Watsontown Borough Council will serve another term as president.
Greg Miller was selected to serve another term as president by his fellow council members during a reorganizational and regular monthly meeting held Monday. Representing Ward 2, Miller has served on council for the past four years, and has been president for the past two years.
Dan Folk, who has represented Ward 2 on council for the past six years, was elected to serve as vice president.
Folk was the only member of council who did not have to take the oath of office on Monday as his seat was the only one not on the ballot this past November.
Miller was sworn in for another term, along with fellow returning council members Fred Merrill, representing Ward 1, and Todd Moyer, also representing Ward 1. Moyer was also named president pro-tem and will chair meetings in the absence of both the president and vice president.
Two newly elected members of council also took the oath of office on Monday. Dennis Confer replaces previous vice president Ken Hollenbach representing Ward 1. Ralph Young replaces Harry Hefty representing Ward 2. Hollenbach and Hefty were not on the ballot for re-election. Young previously served on council.
The following were re-appointed to their positions during the meeting: Jay Jarrett, borough manager; Brendi Brooke, secretary/treasurer; Lisa Davis, assistant secretary/treasurer; McNearny, Page, Vanderlin and Hall, borough solicitor; and First National Bank, borough depository.
During the public comment period of Monday’s meeting, council heard from Watsontown Historical Association Vice President Erica Frey.
Frey said the association has developed a vision for its future, which includes the former Santander Bank building on Main Street that is now owned by the borough and stands vacant.
Since the association was incorporated in 2016, she said its collection of historical items has grown significantly.
“We have been inundated with a wide variety of items,” Frey said. “We are honored to be the caretakers of this collection… but we are quickly running out of space.”
She said the association pays $700 per month for the space it currently leases at the corner of Main Street and Brimmer Avenue, and there is no room for expansion at that location.
Frey said the association would like to negotiate with council the possibility of leasing the former bank building to become the society’s new headquarters. She is also proposing to turn a portion of the building into a senior center.
“We need room for displays, an office, meeting room and storage,” Frey said. “Other community organizations could use the building for their meetings and speakers.”
She said the process of moving the collection the society currently has would be an extensive one.
“Moving our items that we have now would be an enormous task,” Frey said. “One we would only want to do once, as a permanent task.
“We want this to be something Watsontown can be proud of,” she said, of the building. “That’s the vision we have. Where do we go from here?… We would like there to be talks. If you choose to do nothing, let us know.”
Miller said the proposal will be discussed at a future work session.
Brooke, who volunteers her time each year to help coordinate the Watsontown Police Department’s Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund project, said 113 children from 54 families were served through the program this year.
“I would personally like to thank everyone who donated,” she said. “We truly have an awesome community… This town is absolutely amazing.”
Brooke also noted that Lingle’s Neighborhood Market donated food items which were given to families as they picked up their gifts. She said that partnership will continue in future years.
“We are all in, both feet, and we are so proud, very proud,” Brooke said.
Merrill credited Brooke for the work she does organizing the project each year.
“I was amazed at how organized it was,” he said. “My hat’s off to you, Brendi.”
