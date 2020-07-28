LEWISBURG — One of the most popular summer movies of all time still proved to be a hot attraction on the balmy evening of Monday, July 27.
“Jaws” was the premiere feature of “Movies by Moonlight.” It was presented at no charge in Hufnagle Park by The Campus Theatre and sponsored by The Woodcock Foundation for Appreciation of the Arts.
Fans of Steven Spielberg’s iconic feature based on the Peter Benchley book filled almost every socially distanced circle painted on the park turf. They were advised to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and borough guidelines and mask up to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
While masks were needed when entering or leaving seating areas, attendees could unmask once in place. Campus Theatre staff brought spare masks for persons who’d forgotten.
Kelly Troupe, of Northumberland, was among the more than 120 on hand and came dressed for the part in an authentic “Jaws” T-shirt and face mask with shark teeth.
“I love ‘Jaws’ and I love ‘Shark Week’ too,” Troupe said, referring to the popular television programming. “Right now (National Geographic) has all their shark stuff on and in two weeks Discovery Channel will have their ‘Shark Week.’”
Scotta Magnelli, Campus Theatre executive director, noted upcoming “Movies by Moonlight” presentations would start at around 8:30 p.m. to allow for better projection conditions.
Upcoming “Movies by Moonlight” in Hufnagle Park will include “The Wizard of Oz” (Monday, Aug. 3), “Back To The Future” (Monday, Aug. 10), “The Muppet Movie” (Monday, Aug. 17), “Jurassic Park” (Monday, Aug. 24), “Shrek” (Monday, Aug. 31), “Field of Dreams” (Monday, Sept. 7), “An American Tale: Fievel Goes West” (Monday, Sept. 14), “Mamma Mia” (Monday, Sept. 21) and “The Money Pit” (Monday, Sept. 28).
Andy Seal, Campus Theatre technical director, set up a rear-projection screen and audio for the shows in the park.
