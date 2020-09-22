WILLIAMSPORT — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) decided to run for a fourth term in the state senate because the work is both challenging and important to residents statewide.
“It is exciting to do some of the work we are involved in now because it is important to the people of Pennsylvania,” Yaw said. “Born, raised and educated in Pennsylvania, I have a real concern about what happens to this state.”
Yaw, a Republican, said he was fortunate to be in a position where he could make decisions that benefit residents statewide. But the top need for the 23rd District was improving broadband internet service.
“The COVID-19 problems have just brought the lack of broadband to the forefront,” Yaw said. “Whether it is from educating kids in the public school system or any school system to telemedicine to the necessity of access to high speed Internet for farmers, it has brought it directly to the forefront as the most important issue.”
As far as a strategy for success goes, Yaw said he would remain committed to Senate work between now and Election Day.
“I haven’t increased it to any extent, nor have I decreased it,” Yaw said. “I am just working my regular schedule with my staff and are going about the things we have to do.”
Yaw, 77, said COVID-19 consequences such as business closures and unemployment among constituents have kept him busy.
Yaw was first elected to the state senate in 2008 when he succeeded retiring Roger Madigan. The 23rd District covers Union, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties.
