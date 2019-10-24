Six area veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country.
David Minier, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Army from 1968-1970. He was a truck driver with the 313th Transportaion Company in Bangkok, Thailand, during the Vietnam War. He drove various types of trucks depending on what he was hauling. Minier carried things like clothing, ammunition, and combat gear up to heavy equipment. He took them to our troops at bases around the country. He served in Thailand for 18 month and left the Army as a private first class. His quilt was pieced by Ruth DeWald and quilted by Charlotte Tuttle.
Warren Nelson, of Millville, served in the US Army from 1964-1966. He trained as a military policeman and was sent to the 728th Military Police Battalion near Inchon, South Korea. His main job was patrolling the area keeping our troops out of trouble. Nelson was there for about a year. He then returned to Fort Jackson, S.C., with the 138th MP Co. for the remainder of his enlistment. His quilt was pieced by Ruth DeWald and quilted by Wendy Wolfe.
Gerald Woolcock, of Orangeville, served in the US Air Force from 1960-1974. He first trained as an engine mechanic on KC-97 air tankers. Their main job was refueling bombers that were always in the air because of the Cold War with the Soviet Union. Later he became a flight engineer on HC-97s and HC-130s where his job was to monitor the plane’s systems in flight. Although based at Selfridge AFB in Michigan, Woolcock had temporary assignments in many countries around the world. His plane was part of a search-and-rescue unit. He left the Air Force as a technical sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Ruth DeWald and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
Doug Jumper, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Army Reserves from 1976-1982. He trained as a wheeled vehicle mechanic working on various types of vehicles and served with the 814th Supply Company at Bloomsburg. Jumper did training at Fort Indiantown Gap, the Tobyhanna Army Depot, and the New Cumberland Army Depot. His quilt was pieced by Ruth DeWald and quilted by Tara Thom.
Joseph Farwell, of Benton, served in the US Army from 1997-2008. He started as a mechanic and crew chief on Black Hawk helicopters in South Korea. He later served with the 50th Medical Co. of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky. He then trained to become a helicopter pilot and served with A Co,. 4th Battalion, of the 101st. Farwell participated in the invasion of Iraq in 2003 reaching as far as Tal Afar near Mosul. In 2006, he spent another year in Iraq at Joint Base Balad. He had over 600 hours of flying time in Iraq. Returning, he became a maintenance test pilot for helicopters after repairs. He left the Army as a chief warrant officer second class. His quilt was pieced by Mary Carr and Linda Kashner and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
Richard Farwell, of Benton, served in the US Army from 1972-1973 as well as the US Army National Guard from 1988-1992. He trained as a pilot on a UH-1 “Huey” helicopter. He was stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., until his discharge. Farwell later joined New York Army National Guard as a Huey pilot serving at their base at Niagara Falls. He did some training with the Canadians in New Brunswick. He finished his career as a chief warrant officer second class. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Mona Bartholomew.
Awarding the quilts were DeWald, Kashner, and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
