MONTANDON — It's now been more than 850 days since a construction company headquartered in Montandon has had an employee miss work due to a work-related injury.
Because of that streak, Todd Ross said T-Ross Brothers Construction was recently named the recipient of a Risk Management Achievement Award by its insurance company, PMA Companies.
"We really got pretty serous about safety the last few years," Ross said. "We brought in a third-party safety person and have been having monthly trainings... We've narrowed our injuries down to minimal things."
T-Ross Brothers employs around 100 people and completes between 400 and 500 projects per year.
"When you're talking about projects going in and out the door, you're talking about quite a few projects," Ross said. "Our staff has really embraced (safety) on a daily basis... They don't want to be the person that's going to takes us off the (safety) list.
"They are also looking out for themselves and for others on their teams, to police their job sites."
He said the company is carefully watching its safety record, and making sure its worksites are as safe as possible.
"We are are tracking all of the safety-type problems and things we should be looking into," Ross said. "Awareness is the biggest thing."
He said the bulk of the company's projects take place within a 75-mile radius of Montandon.
"We have some hotels going up, pre-engineered buildings," Ross said. "We are doing a lot of office-type buildings... For industrial companies, we are doing repairs and remodeling."
T-Ross Brothers recently finished renovations at a food processing plant, and for a company which works with the antibiotics industry."
When PMA Companies learned T-Ross Brothers had gone more than 850 days without a worksite accident which caused employees to miss work, Ross said the insurance carrier wanted to recognize his company.
"(PMA Companies) wanted to present an award to our staff to let them know they truly appreciate the work and the time they're putting into (safety)," Ross said.
