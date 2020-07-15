HARRISBURG — The ReFED COVID-19 Food Waste Solution Fund recently granted $100,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
ReFED doubled its initial investment of $50,000 after learning about the innovative ways the food bank distributes healthy, nutritious food it to clients in need throughout its 27-county service territory.
For many years, the food bank has had a program of utilizing food from manufacturers and producers, and connecting partner food pantries with local retailers to pick up excess prepared food, distribute federally funded foods and administer the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System grant that rescues food from local farmers and redistributes it throughout the charitable food system in Pennsylvania.
Since the coronavirus pandemic started, the food bank has expanded on all of these programs and started working with new ones, including the USDA’s Farmers to Families program. The food bank also worked with Operation BBQ Relief to redirect restaurant/bulk sized food items to family sized prepared meals.
With this grant, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank was also able to create four new jobs on a new night shift, allowing for greater and more efficient distribution of the rescued food that is coming through the Food Bank’s doors.
“The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is committed to thinking creatively to acquire the healthiest food and distribute it to the most people,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “We have been able to rescue millions of pounds of healthy, nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste. Through this generous grant, we have also been able to expand our workforce and add a much-needed third shift to help us distribute even more food to our neighbors in need. We are so grateful for partners like ReFED who understand the importance of food rescue.”
Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in March, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has distributed more than 28 million pounds of food to those in need in the 27 counties it serves. It is currently serving more than 175,000 individuals per month, including children, seniors and veterans. That is up from the 135,000 per month who relied on the food bank prior to March.
To learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit www.centralpafoodbank.org.
