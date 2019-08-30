ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities on Friday sent nearly 50 employees — including 36 line workers — from across its service territory to Florida to help with power outages expected from Hurricane Dorian.
This assistance is part of PPL’s participation in electric utility mutual assistance groups. Most recently, PPL Electric Utilities crews assisted PECO with outages in the Philadelphia area. Crews went to Puerto Rico in 2018 to help restore power after Hurricane Maria and to Florida after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Crews from outside the PPL service area have provided assistance to PPL in the past, including during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
PPL crews are expected to arrive in Florida Saturday evening.
“We are committed to doing our part to help the other utilities restore power,” said Greg Dudkin, president of PPL Electric Utilities. “When the opportunity arises to help another utility in need and we have the resources available, we will respond to that need. Mutual assistance is critical to helping restore power in situations like this.”
When releasing people for storm assistance, PPL Electric Utilities customers always are the company’s top priority. Before deciding to send crews, PPL Electric Utilities makes sure to have plenty of resources available to meet maintenance needs and support emergency situations.
