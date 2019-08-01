Special election for 85th House District

SELINSGROVE — Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, Democratic State House nominee, said squeezing a campaign into eight weeks before a special election has been a challenge.
But Rager-Kay, running for the 85th District post left open with the departure of Fred Keller to Congress, said some things were already in place after a 2018 bid. The biggest challenge while going door-to-door and making calls may be making people aware of the special election for State House.
Rager-Kay listed economic development with sustainability among the top three issues for the district.
“I think the sustainability is probably even more important than the development,” Rager-Kay said. “We have an area that is underserved. We have all of these wonderful job opportunities, but we don’t have the market of trained employees.”
Similarly, retaining students in the area after graduating from the two universities in the district is also a challenge.
Education and health care are tied for second on the list of top issues.
“Two of the most important things that I think come after making sure our community is sustainable is making sure we can educate and take care of the health our constituents,” Rager-Kay said.
Rager-Kay would be new to the legislature if victorious and said finding new recurring revenue generation would be a means toward meeting those goals.
Rager-Kay said reversing the so-called Delaware loophole, a proposal revived by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017, would be helpful. The loophole allows many large companies to pay royalties to affiliates in other states, effectively writing off certain Pennsylvania taxes.
Similarly, Rager-Kay said a tax on natural gas extracted in-state would be timely, albeit a topic many people avoid.
“I think we need to understand is the first opposition is that it is going to be passed down to the consumer,” she said. “But the problem is that up to 90% of the gas drilled here actually leaves the state.”
Rager-Kay said prices of natural gas used in Pennsylvania already contain so-called shale taxes if the product originates in other states. She noted the current impact fee, though it has added to state coffers, decreases over time and could drop off to nothing over time.
Rager-Kay said her 2018 campaign was good preparation for events such as the Candidates’ Night, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. It is hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
“The biggest thing for me is getting the opportunity for people in the area to ask questions,” Rager-Kay said. “It’s OK not to have an answer, but at least to be there to listen and know what’s important and to promise to find a solution to it.”
Rager-Kay and David Rowe, Republican nominee, will be on the ballot for the Tuesday, Aug. 20 special election.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
