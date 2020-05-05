PITTSBURGH — To care for the communities UPMC serves — both inside and outside its hospital walls — The Beckwith Institute is providing $400,000 to support more than a dozen charitable organizations, as well as grants to health care workers devising projects that promote COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Half of the money from the institute, founded with the goal of transforming the delivery of health care, will be used to address food insecurity and other emergency needs for the most vulnerable people in communities across Pennsylvania, western Maryland and western New York.
he other half will fund the Beckwith Institute’s Frontline Innovation Program for projects that support the physical and emotional health of UPMC’s patients, staff and communities.
Those organizations receiving funds include: United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania 211 Fund, Armstrong County Food Bank, Bedford County Food Bank, Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, Society of St. Vincent De Paul Altoona-Johnstown, Greater Washington County Food Bank, Westmoreland County Food Bank, York County Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania, Western Maryland Food Bank and Food Bank of Western New York.
UPMC staff members who apply for the Frontline Innovation grants by May 11 will receive up to $10,000 each for projects aimed at uplifting staff and providing emotional and physical comfort to patients and communities.
The Beckwith Institute in 2012 became an endowed fund at UPMC, with matching support from the health system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.