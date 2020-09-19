MIDDLEBURG — A construction project continues at the intersections of Routes 104 and 522 in Middleburg.
On Monday, Sept. 21, contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company Inc. will be performing line painting on Route 104 and sweeping the bridge deck near the intersection. Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorist can expect single lane conditions with flagging.
Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 23, weather permitting.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company Inc. is the primary contractor for this $400,000 project which included milling and paving Routes 104 and 522 in Middleburg.
