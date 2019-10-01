LEWISBURG — A mere four months ago, Nick Fuller had an idea for a business.
Fuller, founder of The Tactical Mind LLC, believed the mindsets, skills and habits he’d been teaching military Special Forces trainees could used by elite athletes. The objective of improving the “mental game” would be the same, but would be applied to help high school or college athletes perform at their best.
“When you’re at bat and it’s a full count, sometimes anxiety can take over,” Fuller said at the formal introduction of his business. “We actually can control the level of anxiety that we have. Often times when the game is beating up on us we don’t allow ourselves to regulate and just allow our bodies to go on ‘auto pilot,’ and be flush with anxiety.”
Fuller was a civilian consultant for military Special Operations Selection before coming to the Lewisburg area. He worked with candidates preparing for an 18-month training school. He has also worked with Army Rangers and other special operations personnel who would face stressful situations in their service.
Fuller, The Tactical Mind owner and chief performance officer, found that regular members of the infantry also needed mental training. Their edge had to be maintained even through periods when things were calm.
“Not every single day in the Army is like what you see on the commercials,” Fuller said. “Sometimes their drive is not as high as they would like to be. How do we maintain their drive every single day?”
For athletes struggling with confidence, Fuller said he favors worksheet activities to promote awareness. As it was for the military, it was a starting point toward replacing negative mental habits with more effective ones.
“The first part of the battle of building confidence is to be aware of the ineffective thoughts you are having,” he said. “I need to do something to interrupt that ineffective thinking.”
Replacement with a new habit follows, such as when a batter steps out of the batter’s box and adjusts his helmet or belt when faced with a pitcher they thought they couldn’t successfully hit.
Fuller noted the last four months were a time of learning, including figuring out how to create a website and marketing the unique services offered by the Tactical Mind. He hoped mental training would also find usefulness away from athletics.
“There are a lot of aspects to business that are based on your mindset,” Fuller said. “Whether it be the connections you build, how you have to build conversations (and) how do you use your strengths of character.”
Mental agility, self-awareness and self-regulation were as important traits for a business leader as they were for a member of an athletic team.
“You need to be able to self-regulate,” Fuller said. “When you are having a difficult conversation with those that you lead, how do you self-regulate in those moments?”
Fuller said consultation would start with asking where the client is doing well already and where they want to be mentally.
Small Business Development Center (SBDC) officials noted at a recent ribbon cutting that it took one month for The Tactical Mind to go from concept to creation. The SBDC, at 416 Market St., Lewisburg, was chosen as its site for the next year. Call 912-677-0059 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.