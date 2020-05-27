MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg school directors agreed at an online meeting Tuesday to advertise a property tax increase.
The rate in the Mifflinburg Area School District would go from the current rate of 12.88 mills to 13.32 mills with the new rate and the passage of the 2020-21 school budget.
Each mill represents a dollar amount of tax owed per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a property owner with an assessment of $100,000, the new rate would mean a tax bill of $1,332 annually.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel noted that there was precedent for the board to raise taxes to the Act 1 limit. Assuming a reasonable rate of collection, the increase would cut about $300,000 from a deficit recently estimated at $700,000.
Lichtel used the average Mifflinburg property value to illustrate the increase.
“It is recognizable that in our current environment and in COVID times, it is perhaps a difficulty for taxpayers to consider (raised taxes),” Lichtel said before the vote. “(Business Administrator Thomas) Caruso’s figures reveal that should the board opt to go to the Act 1 index at 13.32 that the average median taxpayer would see an increase of about $4.58 per month, or in total of $55 as an increase to their taxes.”
Lichtel offered the figures for Caruso, who was not at the online meeting. The superintendent also explained that the Act 1 limit was established in 2006 to keep tax increases in check.
A director asked if a grace or discount period could be extended. Lichtel said the state legislature was considering a bill which would do so. While it has gained some favor, he added that no decision had yet been made.
Union County was authorized to collect real estate taxes at a rate of 50 cents per bill.
It was announced that plans were moving ahead for high school graduation.
Lichtel said the Class of 2020 would receive their diplomas and walk across the stage of the high school auditorium on Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4. The process could be lengthy as each student and family would be distanced from others.
Friday, June 5 would be the official day for graduation with the unveiling of the official graduation video and speeches. An in-car procession was planned for the drive near the intermediate and middle school buildings followed by a drive through the community.
Mifflinburg residents would be able to offer their congratulations at that time.
Lichtel touched on what school may look like in the 2020-21 school year. He said it would depend on state school code, unless it is overwritten by the governor or the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
Lichtel said a traditional start was being planned for.
“However, everything we are doing with continuity of education right now is a data collection opportunity and an opportunity to problem-solve,” he said “If we cannot open in a traditional sense next year we will be well-equipped to hit the ground running after this spring’s practice opportunity.”
Lichtel said a number of superintendents would meet later this week with Pedro Rivera, PDE secretary.
The board approved a 5 cent increase in school lunch rates across the board.
Alyssa Ronco asked if Facebook live or some other online access could be maintained post-pandemic. As a single parent of a special needs child, she said it was more convenient, and was certain other parents in the same spot would agree.
Lichtel wished good luck to Karen Shaffer, elementary school principal, who he noted was nearing retirement.
