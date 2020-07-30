KRATZERVILLE — A kettle cooked pot pie sale will be held starting at noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, 62 Fire Hall Road, located along Route 204 in Kratzerville.
Turkey or ham pot pie will be available in to-go quarts.
This event is being held in lieu of the annual carnival, which has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All proceeds will be used to support the operations of the fire company.
