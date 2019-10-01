Class is in session at LCCC

WATSONTOWN — It may be a case of deja vu for some students as they step into the Luzerne County Community College’s new Greater Susquehanna Center for classes this week.
Kelly Foran has been on the job as director of the center for about two weeks. She said this marks the first week of classes at the center, located at the former Watsontown Elementary School building.
Foran noted that some who are enrolled in classes also attended elementary school at the building.
Earlier this summer, the LCCC board of trustees approved an agreement to establish the new campus center in Watsontown.
The Warrior Run School District school board in May approved the agreement, with Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack stating following that meeting it’s for six years, running through June 30, 2025. Either party can back out of the agreement — which involves no charges to the LCCC — upon giving six-months notification.
The LCCC previously announced the tuition rate of $134 per credit.
Hack said any high school student living in Northumberland and surrounding counties will have access to the courses at approximately half of that tuition rate.
He also noted that a $10 per credit facility fee, and a $30 per credit capital fee is being charged to anyone taking classes at the center. Those funds will go to the school district.
Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, said recently the LCCC has agreed to cover what he described as Warrior Run’s “utility fee” being assessed to LCCC students for an initial period of time.
For the initial semester, Foran said two classes are being offered at the center, English 101 and First Year Experience. Approximately 10 students are enrolled in the two classes.
“We have some who are returning students, non-traditional adult learners,” Foran said.
In addition, she said one student is enrolled in high school, while others are recent graduates.
“We are looking to spread the word (about the campus) and expand enrollment for the spring semester,” Foran said.
She noted that enrollment for the spring semester will begin this month.
Additional courses which could be offered in the spring from the Watsontown center include math and art appreciation.
“We are still tweaking the schedule,” Foran said. “We want to meet the community’s needs.”
In the coming days, Foran will be meeting with representatives from area school districts to discuss the possibility of offering classes at the center which would give juniors and seniors an early start on taking college courses.
This year and next, she said the Watsontown center will be focused on offering general education classes. Those offerings could be expanded in the future.
Foran said LCCC’s Shamokin center initially offered general education classes, and then expanded to offer full courses. Now, students can complete LCCC’s nursing program from the Shamokin center.
Her goal is to spread the word throughout the community about all LCCC can offer, both now and in the future, from its Watsontown center.
A native of Columbia County, Foran most recently worked in higher education at the University of Alaska in Anchorage.
During an August Northumberland County commissioners meeting, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett said he is making presentations about the LCCC’s Watsontown campus to commissioners in Northumberland, Montour, Clinton, Union, Snyder and Lycoming counties. Garrett is chair of the Susquehanna Community Education Project.
Garrett plans on coming back to each of the boards of commissioners to ask for financial support of the LCCC branch campus. He said $100,000 is needed to cover costs associated with utilizing the former elementary school building as a college campus.
Watsontown Elementary School was vacated at the end of the 2015-2016 school year when the district consolidated its elementary program.
Hack previously said the building has approximately 22 classrooms. At the start of the 2018-2019 school year, CSIU started leasing 8.5 classrooms in the building to host various classrooms.
In December, the board approved granting CSIU an additional two-year lease, at a cost of $8 per square foot for the space it uses.
Warrior Run’s Transition program also operates a consignment store, Defenders’ Trading Post, out of a portion of the building.
