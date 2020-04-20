SUNBURY — Much of Janice Schreck's enjoyment of last summer's Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Floating Classroom series revolved around sharing the experience with her family.
"I know my grandkids were excited about going for a ride on a paddleboat," said Schreck, of Northumberland County. "I found the scenery beautiful and the crew very pleasant and helpful."
The Floating Classroom, on board the Hiawatha, will include five environmentally centered sessions throughout the summer months to engage families with outdoor themes.
"No day is ever the same, so all learning experiences are varied," said Mike Strunk, Hiawatha captain. "You get to experience the watershed in person, and being on board the Hiawatha is something you just can’t experience online."
This year's sessions are tentatively slated to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, with a program themed "History Aboard the Hiawatha." Longtime educator and musician Van Wagner and published historian John Moore, portraying revolutionary ruffian "Susquehanna Jack" will provide a look at the Susquehanna River’s storied history.
The second Floating Classroom is tentatively set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, and will feature a look at the "Waterfowl of the Watershed." It will include identification and lifestyle habits of various species of ducks, geese, herons, mergansers. Avid waterfowler John Maxwell and certified leadership instructor Caz Russell will be among the presenters. Russell will be joined by his sidekick, Huck.
The third session is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, offering "Safety on the Susquehanna," with a look at important steps to take to make sure you and your family are safely enjoying the river and its tributaries. Renowned kayaker and instructor John Zangari-Ryan will be among the presenters.
The fourth class is slated for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 and called "Floating with the Fish," offering a look at the many fish species that call the river home. Jon Beam, Montour Preserve outdoor educator, will be among the presenters.
Finally, the fifth Floating Classroom is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, featuring a "Raptors on the River" theme with instruction by falconer Mike Dupuy.
Cost is $10 per student under 18, $8 for each additional student per family and $5 for adults who are along for the ride. Please note that any extended coronavirus-based restrictions may force postponement to later into the summer.
For the most updated information and to pre-register, visit www.middlesusquehannarivekeeper.org/floating-classroom.html.
