EXCHANGE — The Northern Montour Recreation Association recently received a $10,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund.
The grant, administered by the First Community Foundation Partnership, was used to refurbish steps into the Exchange Pool and concrete walkways around the pool.
“We are very appreciative of this funding,” says Lisa Hartman, association president. “The new steps and concrete walkways make it safer for our swimmers.”
Hartman noted that the board evaluated whether to open the pool when Montour County moved to the green phase in June. They reviewed Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines and determined they could implement them at the pool.
The pool has been open since June 13. Attendance has been good, with swimmers from other nearby towns where community pools did not open patronizing the pool.
“We have a lot of local residents who support the pool, as well as townships, boroughs and civic groups,” Hartman said. “We wanted to have the pool open for everyone to enjoy this summer. The availability of grants like the Smith Grant is crucial to maintaining our facilities.”
The pool, located at 1373 Whitehall Road near Exchange, is open 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.