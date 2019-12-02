LAURELTON — A missing hunter was found alive following a search which stretched through the night Saturday into Sunday in western Union County.
According to a post on the Union County West End Fire Company Facebook page, the department was called at 7:40 p.m. to search for a lost hunter. The hunter was located alive 12 hours later and transported to a local hospital.
“This was a multi-unit effort with all companies doing a fantastic job,” the post said. “We had numerous search and rescue teams with K9s, some from as far away as York County.”
Other entities listed as assisting with the search included the Mifflinburg Hose Company, Pennsylvania State Police with a helicopter, Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
