Bucknell University
LEWISBURG — Following a nationwide search, Bucknell President John Bravman announced the university has hired Gail Glover as its new vice president for communications. Glover will join Bucknell on Jan. 6.
Glover brings 25 years of higher-ed marketing and communications experience to her role at Bucknell, where she will lead the university’s Division of Communications.
Glover comes to Bucknell from the State University of New York at Geneseo, where she serves as chief communications and marketing officer.
She previously served as senior director of communications and marketing for Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., a liberal arts college offering programs in engineering where she gained an appreciation for the interplay of liberal arts and professional programs. Prior to that, she worked for 13 years in public relations and communications at her alma mater, Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y.
Originally from South Africa, Glover holds a master’s degree in social sciences and bachelor’s degree in applied social sciences, both from Binghamton University. She is a member of the University and College Designers Association, the American Marketing Association and the Public Relations Society of America.
At Bucknell, Glover will oversee a division that creates and executes communications strategies across channels, including printed media, direct mail and email, the university website, a quarterly magazine, media outreach, video and social media.
She will take over for Interim Chief Communications Officer Heather Johns, who will resume her role as senior director for content strategy.
Johns succeeded former Chief Communications Officer Andy Hirsch, who is now vice president of communications at Swarthmore College.
