WATSONTOWN — Watsontown’s borough manager will be receiving a $2,500 pay increase in each of the next two years.
Council on Monday approved Jay Jarrett to receive a $2,500 increase in 2020, and a $2,500 increase again in 2021.
Following the meeting, Jarrett said his pay rate entering 2020 was $60,000 per year. He was hired as borough manager in 2016 at a salary of $52,500.
At a cost not to exceed $500, council approved contracting the services of Graphite Grant Works to seek out grants relating to the former Santander Bank building, which is now owned by the borough.
Following the meeting, Jarrett said that while there is not yet a proposed use for the building, it will need some construction inside. His hope is that grants can be acquired to assist with covering the cost of that work.
Council also approved:
• The Warrior Run Area Fire Department to hold its annual carnival June 8-13 in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
• The 14th JesVik 5K to be held Saturday, June 6, in the borough. Over the past 13 years, the event has raised more than $50,000 to assist individuals fighting cancer.
• Purchasing 15 pole banners promoting the borough and a sign promoting a farmer’s market to be held Saturdays this spring and summer in the park, at a cost of $1,120.
Council will next hold a committee workshop meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the borough building. The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, also in the borough building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.