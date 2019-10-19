TURBOTVILLE — With winds gusting Thursday morning, a group of caring Warrior Run Middle School students braved the elements to create works of art in honor and memory of those who have fought or are currently battling breast cancer.
Leaan Judson, advisor of the school’s Karing Kids club, said Chalk the Walk is a student-driven event designed to honor and remember those who have battled breast cancer.
Jocelyn Walburn, a sixth-grade student and member of Karing Kids, explained the concept of Chalk the Walk.
She said the club invited Warrior Run students in grades four through eight to create drawings representative of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Members of the Karing Kids Club selected the top two drawings from each grade level. The artists who created those drawings were able to use chalk to replicate the artwork on the school’s sidewalk on Thursday morning.
Hanna Stevenson, a sixth-grade student, said it was important for the club to hold an activity to recognize and honor those who have fought or are battling breast cancer.
“We want to recognize people,” she said. “We want them to feel important.”
“This was something fun to do,” Walburn added. “We enjoy helping other people.”
