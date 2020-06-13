MILTON — For the past 75 years, Tom Reimensnyder has carried with him vivid memories of crawling through a wrecked train car, looking for signs of life.
According to an Associated Press news article from the time, at least 17 people were killed and 32 were injured June 15, 1945, when the 34th car of a freight train jumped the tracks, just south of Milton. That train fell on adjoining tracks and was struck by an oncoming Pennsylvania Railroad Dominion Express passenger train, which was traveling from Washington, D.C., to Buffalo, N.Y.
The crash occurred at around 1 a.m., after officials said the freight train had stopped in Milton and was moving at a “low rate of speed.” The passenger train was estimated to be traveling at 55 miles per hour.
“More that 200 persons were shaken up when the locomotive and the first six cars of the passenger train were derailed at Milton,” the article said. “Many of the passengers were trapped in the wreckage, where they remained until freed by railroad crews.”
Reimensnyder, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who now lives in Mifflinburg, was just 13 years old and living in Milton at the time of the crash.
He said the crash occurred in the area of the former Milton airport, located just south of the borough in the area of the Milton Historical Society’s Cameron House on Route 405.
A Scout at the time, Reimensnyder believes he was called to the scene to see what the Scouts could do to assist.
“When I got there, I was a small, thin fellow,” he said, adding that it was soon realized he was the right size to crawl into a baggage car, to look for survivors.
“They didn’t want me to do it,” Reimensnyder recalled. “I said ‘I’m going to do it. If they need help, I’m going to do it.’
“No one else could do it, they weren’t small enough,” he continued. “There were two cars, at least, piled on top of (the baggage car). I went in there, there were dead chickens, and alive chickens.”
There were no signs of humans in the car. Reimensnyder believes he went in one other car, also a baggage car.
“I handed chickens out, I remember that, to get them out of the way,” he said. “They let them run loose.”
Reimensnyder also remembers seeing smoke and steam pouring from the wreckage.
“In the baggage car, there was no smell, no dead smell,” he said. “It was more like an oil smell.”
Reimensnyder has always carried the experience of crawling through the wreckage, looking for survivors, with him.
“That kind of helped me through some other parts of my life, like the Korean War,” he said. “I was experienced with a tragedy and was better able to handle it.”
While serving in Korea, Reimensnyder had a flashback of crawling through the baggage car.
“I was in some pretty rough areas (in Korea),” he recounted. “We had some bunkers that were blown up, I was in bunkers.
“They had a direct hit on a bunker and I was part of that,” Reimensndyer continued. “(When that happened) I could visualize crawling through the end of that baggage car in Milton.”
While his experiences at the train wreck made a lasting impression on him, Reimensnyder hasn’t had any flashbacks to the tragedy in “quite some time.”
A memory of the crash hangs on the wall of Dale Ranck’s home near Milton.
Adorning the wall is a photo of a hearse from the funeral home operated by his family sitting beside the wreckage.
At the time of the train crash, Ranck said hearses also served as ambulances. His family’s hearse was called to the scene to assist with carrying both the injured and the dead away.
Ranck was serving with the U.S. Navy in Philadelphia at the time of the train crash. He read about the crash in a Philadelphia newspaper the day after the incident occurred.
His brother, the late Samuel Ranck, drove the hearse to the crash scene.
Ranck said his brother rarely talked with him about the incident. He did note that a number of service members were riding on the train.
A member of the military used the phone at his family’s funeral home for several days after responding to the crash.
The Associated Press article from 1945 included several accounts from survivors.
Pfc. Lester Calvert, who was traveling to Buffalo, said the sound of the crash was louder than anything he had heard while on European battlefields.
“We were in a coach with between 40 and 50 other passengers, most of them sleeping,” said James Double, of Washington, D.C., as quoted in the article. “There was a terrific jolt, our coach went off the rails, rolled along several hundred yards and then keeled over, leaning against the freight train.”
He said many people were thrown onto the floor.
“Thanks to the soldiers on the coach, everyone seemed to keep cool because they could see that the soldiers were doing a swell job of getting us out,” Double said. “Six small children in our coach were uninjured.”
The website usdeadlyevents.com includes a listing of some of the individuals identified as being killed in the crash. Those identified include: Pvt. William C. Christoff, Ridgeway; Francis Cheslock, Shamokin; Norman E. Graeff, Harrisburg; C. Stratton, Camp Hill; R. Hoverter, Harrisburg; Catherine Ennes, Ontario, Canada; Dorothy Reynolds, member of the Women’s Army Corps; Pfc. Herbert E. Swan, Buffalo, N.Y.; Eldred P. Boland, North Tonawanda, N.Y.; Edward J. Seibert, Buffalo, N.Y.; William A. Lawrence, North Tonawanda, N.Y.; W.D. Butler, Trumansburg, N.Y.; Mrs. H.E. Saylor, Montezuma, N.Y.; Sgt. Charles J. Finley, Camp Shanks, N.Y.; and Martha A. Prentice, Washington, D.C.
