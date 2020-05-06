WILLIAMSPORT — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) has recognized the serious loss of income from performance cancellations and loss of merchandising sales for local and regional musicians due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For that reason, the BBA has created a funding program.
The BBA launched BBACARES on Friday, May 1, to organize and manage the collection and distribution of funds to musicians in need.
The BBA is offering an initial donation of $1,000 to launch this project.
Musicians who reside within a 50-mile radius of Williamsport may submit an application for review. Every application will be reviewed by a BBACARES committee, and funding will be dispersed based on need and other qualifiers.
“Our initial goal is a 30-day donation and application submission period, starting May 1st, 2020 until May 31st,” said BBA Executive Director Bonnie Tallman. “Funds to qualifying recipients will be disbursed within 14 days after the 30-day acceptance period.”
“The BBA encourages all applicants and donors to carefully review the BBACARES FAQ page on the BBA website,” said BBA Vice President Jared Mondell. “It is here where many anticipated questions may already be answered and answers to new questions that arise once BBACARES is in full swing will be addressed.”
Donor contribution forms and musician applications are both located on the BBA website at www.billtownblues.org/bbacares. Musicians must apply individually, not “as a band” or under a specific band name.
All questions or comments about BBACARES should be sent to billtownblues.1990@gmail.com.
