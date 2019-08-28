MILTON — Tails will be wagging with excitement this weekend as a local organization presents an annual event with the hopes of raising $4,000 to support canines in need.
Haven to Home Canine Rescue will be hosting the second annual Kukr Tihar Dog Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Milton State Park, 205 Route 642, Milton.
Angie Cooper, the organization’s fundraising chair, said the celebration is modeled after a festival in Nepal which celebrates the importance of canine companions.
The event will feature agility demonstrations, exhibits, vendors, a 3K doggie dash and a blessing of dogs.
“It doesn’t cost anything to come to the event,” Cooper said. “The vendors who are there will be selling things. The vendors last year were awesome.”
Twenty-four vendors have signed up to participate in Saturday’s event, which is double the number from last year.
While this will be the second year for the festival, Cooper said the 3K doggie dash had been held previously by the organization.
“That started in the park in Sunbury, on the island,” she said. “One of our board members is very committed to running. This is a run/walk. That’s a healthy thing you can do with your dog.
“That’s one of the reasons we try to focus on that,” Cooper continued. “Dogs help us in so many ways, the least of which is the ability to be healthy, get out and meet other people.”
The cost to participate in the 3K will be $15 for individuals or $30 for a family of two to three people. Those pre-registration rates expire at the end of the day Friday. Pre-registration can be completed online at www.haventohome.org.
The cost to register the day of the event will be $20 for individuals or $40 for a family of two or three.
The dog blessing, which is free for participants, begins at noon.
“There is not charge for the dog blessing,” Cooper said. “If you want to donate, you are more than welcome to do that.”
She said the blessing will be conducted by a deacon.
“It’s a blessing of the dogs, the animals,” Cooper noted. “They are part of our families. This is something they do in lots of communities, animal blessings.”
At 1 p.m., agility demonstrations will be held. Cooper said that was a popular part of last year’s festival.
“The agility demonstration was the highlight of the day,” she said. “We had dogs that professionally compete in agility competitions. This wasn’t a competition.
“We had dogs that were messing up, but that was the best part,” Cooper continued. “People loved that... The trainer would have to get them back to focusing.”
Cooper hopes to raise $4,000 through Saturday’s festival.
Since it was founded 11 years ago, Cooper said Haven to Home Canine Rescue has cared for 2,200 dogs.
While many of those have been fostered or adopted, medical care has been provided to most of the canines throughout their time with the organization.
“You don’t get dogs relinquished who have been spayed or neutered, have their immunizations up to date,” Cooper said. “Spaying and neutering costs several hundred dollars.”
She said a lot of the dogs also need dental work.
“That can be $500,” Cooper said. “(Dogs) need dental health also. It’s going to be painful (for the dogs) if that’s not being done.”
Recently, she said Haven to Home received six puppies and three adult Huskies which had been removed from an abusive situation.
“One of the Huskies had a broken leg that had not been taken care of,” Cooper said. “Because it had not been taken care of, they said it would probably have to be amputated.”
In circumstances like the dogs which recently came into the care of the organization, Cooper said the medical expenses can be extensive.
“When you get cases of neglect, the dogs don’t turn around within 24 hours,” she said.
For more information on the festival, contact Haven to Home at haventohome@gmail.com or call 570-884-5067.
