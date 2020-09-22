BLOOMSBURG — In February 1967 Clark Long was aware of the inevitable for young men at that time. The Vietnam War was raging a world away, yet he made the decision to volunteer for the draft.
Long started basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and due to an injury suffered during physical training, he had the privilege of going through boot camp twice. His next assignment was advanced individual training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. His military occupational specialty was 11B20, infantryman.
In August of 1967 Long received orders for RVN — The Republic of Vietnam. Long’s training in the swamps of Fort Polk came in handy, he was headed to the mosquito-infested Mekong Delta, the southernmost operational area in Vietnam. His assignment was with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, the “Redcatchers”, a name received for the brigade’s mission objective — to seek out and destroy Communist cadres in Vietnam. His specific unit was Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry.
By 1968 Long and his unit were based in the Village of Long Duc. The Americans would work with villagers to improve relationships by providing security, medical care and essential supplies, an attempt to capture the hearts and minds of the allies.
On March 20, 1968, they were involved in an intense firefight with the enemy. Long noticed a brother in arms that was hit and defenseless in front of the lines. Despite incoming fire, Long attempted to rescue the wounded man. As he was attempting to drag the man to safety, he was hit by a rifle round in the leg. Despite his injury Long managed to get the fellow soldier to cover behind friendly lines.
Long was medevaced to a hospital in the Saigon area and underwent treatment and rehabilitation for over three weeks. He returned to his unit and continued the final six months of his tour as a SGT E-5 squad leader. Upon his return from Vietnam, Long was discharged from the service. Sgt. Long was awarded The Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in action.
Lorg worked in the prefab home business for many years, and he retired from Magee Rieter Automotive Division. He married his wife Linda in 1970 and they have a son, Derrick. They now live in the Bloomsburg area. Clark is senior vice commander of the George H. Ramer, MOH, Chapter 656 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
