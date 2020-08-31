MILTON — A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) said it's often "impossible" to determine the origins of COVID-19 outbreaks which occur at long-term care facilities.
DOH Press Secretary Nate Wardle said the department will be working to determine the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 25, the DOH was reporting 95 residents of the center have tested positive for COVID-19, with 21 deaths reported from the virus.
In addition, 55 staff members were listed as testing positive for the virus.
"We do work to determine how and outbreak began at a facility, but often it is impossible to determine the exact cause," Wardle said. "We know that COVID-19 is often brought into the facilities by asymptomatic workers who are dedicated to providing care for residents in these facilities and are unaware of the fact that they may pose a risk of infection."
He said investigations do occur into each COVID-19 case, regardless of whether it occurs at a long-term care facility or within the general population.
"Only in very rare instances does that determine exactly how the individual was exposed to the virus," Wardle said. "Those instances are normally confined to when someone's spouse was a case, the person never left their home and contracted the virus. In those cases, we can clearly see how someone was exposed."
Wardle had no further updates to provide on the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The DOH and the Department of Human Services announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton has temporarily taken over management of the facility.
