BLOOMSBURG — Six area veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country.
Paul Bejger, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Marine Corps from 1967-1971. His job was in avionics for the fire control system on F-4B Phantom fighter-bombers. The fire control system is connected to the plane’s radars which direct the plane’s weapons. Bejger served at the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, N.C., and at Chu Lai in Vietnam. He also served in Hawaii as a company clerk. He left the service as a corporal. His quilt was pieced by Sherry Solomon and quilted by Katherine Girton.
Sara Cornish, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Navy from 1974-1994. Her work involved oceanographics as an analyst, a supervisor, and an instructor over her career. The main job of oceanographics was using arrays of underwater hydrophones for locating and identifying submarines. Cornish served at Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas, Cape Hatteras, N.C., Dam Neck, Va., Adak Island, Alaska, and Ford Island, Hawaii. She left the service as a petty officer 1st class. Her quilt was pieced by Quilters in Bloom and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
Robert Eyer, of Berwick, served in the US Air Force from 1960-1964. He worked on the repair and maintenance of refueling trailers for BOMARC surface-to-air missiles at Dow Air Force Base, Maine, as part of the 30th Air Defense Missile Squadron. Eyer also drove a number of vehicles on the base including driving for the base commander. He left the service as an airman 2nd class. His quilt was pieced by Quilters in Bloom and quilted by Brenda Minnick.
Samantha Ostrander, of Bloomsburg, served in the PA Army National Guard from 2004-2013. She served with the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment at Fort Indiantown Gap. At first she was doing clerical work for the unit. In 2010, she was deployed to Kandahar Air Base in Afghanistan where she flew as part of surveillance missions. Some of the work was supporting units on the ground, especially the 101st Airborne. Ostrander also was part of a crew that was intercepting Taliban and al-Qaeda communications. She has over 1,000 hours of flight time. She left the service as a sergeant. Her quilt was pieced and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
James Fester, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Army from 1966-1969. He served with B Troop, 1st Squadron, 14th Armored Cavalry at Fulda, Germany. He was a wheel and track mechanic repairing tanks. He had to keep jeeps, trucks, and armored personnel carriers in working order. Fester also delivered food to men manning the watchtowers at the border with East Germany. He left the service as specialist 5th class. His quilt was pieced by Quilters in Bloom and quilted by Grace Rubery.
Frederick Samsel, of Berwick, served in the US Air Force from 1959-1963. His job was as a reciprocating engine mechanic. Reciprocating engines were engines that used propellers. Mostly he worked on the propeller engines of C-123 cargo planes and helicopters. He had to be able to repair or replace engines that malfunctioned. Samsel was with the Strategic Air Command at Carswell Air Force Base, Texas. He left the service as an airman 1st class. His quilt was pieced by Quilters in Bloom and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
Awarding the quilts were McHugh, Pat Golla, and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.