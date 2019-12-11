Salvation Army hopeful of reaching $40K campaign goal

MILTON — As Milton Salvation Army Lt. Jared Starnes recently started to set up a red kettle in front of the Lewisburg Walmart, two patrons exiting the store quickly stopped by to place money in the kettle.
“This community has been so generous,” Starnes said. “Every time I have stood by here, people have been willing to give.”
The Salvation Army’s annual campaign is held each holiday season. The goal this year for the Milton crops is to raise $40,000.
Currently, Starnes said the campaign has brought in $14,000.
“We are starting to fall a little behind,” he said. “ We are about $1,000 behind where we were last year.”
He said that is largely because Black Friday fell later than it did last year, impacting the number of shoppers who were out and about.
Starnes said Walmart is a location where the organization traditionally receives a strong number of donations. Donation kettles are generally set up there Monday through Friday.
Other locations where Salvation Army donation kettles are set up this year include: Country Cupboard, Street of Shops and Big Lots, Lewisburg; Lingle’s, Watsontown; and Great Valu, Turbotville.
Starnes said volunteers are a crucial component in carrying out the kettle campaign each year.
“We need, on a day, 14 people to stand at kettles,” he said. “We could always use more volunteers. Volunteers get first choice of where they go (to man the kettles).”
Funds raised through the campaign support the Milton Salvation Army’s general operating expenses and programs.
“Throughout the year, we help (those in need) with rent assistance, we have an emergency food pantry,” Starnes said. “We have kids clubs, which is like Boy and Girl Scouts... We also have Project Front Line, which is to help military veterans.”
The Milton corps, under the direction of Starnes and his wife Lt. Kirsten Starnes, recently re-started a music education program.
“As we can, we are giving free lessons to kids in the community,” Starnes said, adding that he teaches guitar while brass lessons are also offered.
When he and his wife assumed their post in Milton over the summer, Starnes said he started researching the history of the kettle campaign in the community and vowed to make it a continued success.
“I’m really motivated to make our $40,000 (goal),” he said. “Last year, we came up short.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the campaign, but who is unable to stop by a kettle location, can send checks to the Milton Salvation Army, P.O. Box 178, Milton, PA 17847.
Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army headquarters at 30 Center St., Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.