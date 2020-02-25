LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area High School French Club, under the direction of high school French teacher William Fennell, recently sponsored its annual Mardi Gras Dance for students who attend the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
The profits from the dance are used to help fund various French-related activities at the high school, including the annual French trip to New York City. In the past, club members have seen the Broadway musicals, such as Phantom of the Opera. The original French novel on which the musical is based is read in the French V classes at the high school.
During the dance, songs by Lorie, 2Be3, Claude François, and Johnny Hallyday were requested by the high school French students. These French singers are studied in the French classes at the high school.
In addition to dancing, the middle school students could play various games in the gym and have their faces painted. One of the highlights of the event was a dance contest for the sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students.
Ceili Kisvarday and Keyen Faust were the sixth-grade winners. Phoenix Zinszer and Haneef Shavers were the seventh-grade winners. Ariana Carter and Jackson Ramsey were the eighth-grade winners. A final dance contest was held for all of the grade winners, and Ceili Kisvarday and Keyen Faust were selected as best overall dancers. The culmination of the evening was the crowning of the king and queen of the Mardi Gras dance. Eighth-grader Lingbo Wan was the king and sixth-grader Rowan Alamy was the queen.
