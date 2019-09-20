MILTON — A Georgia man was treated for minor injuries after being struck by a car Saturday night along Cameron Avenue in Milton.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said Byron J. Michael George, of Georgia, had stopped a tractor-trailer truck he was driving at around 9:15 p.m. along Cameron Avenue.
“He... was wearing a black tank-top shirt,” Zettlemoyer explained. “He was letting air out of the truck (tires) so he could make sure he could make it under the underpass.
“There was no reflective clothing on the individual that was struck,” he continued. “The headlights of the parked tractor trailer along the road blinded the driver... With the lighting, it cast a shadow on the driver side of the tractor trailer where the individual was standing.”
Zettlemoyer said George was struck by the mirror of a passing car. He could not yet release the name of the individual driving the car.
“It sounded like a perfect storm of bad to occur,” Zettlemoyer said.
George was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Zettlemoyer. The incident remains under investigation.
In addition to the Milton Police Department, the Milton Fire Department responded to the scene.
