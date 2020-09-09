HARRISBURG — State data released Wednesday showed new confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 20 over a six-county area. One new death was reported in Northumberland County.
New confirmed cases rose by six in Northumberland County, five in Columbia and Snyder counties, three in Lycoming County and one in Montour County. Three cases were subtracted from Union County's tally.
Statewide, new cases rose by 931 and 14 new deaths were reported. The number of cases since March has risen to 141,290 and the total deaths linked to the virus is now 7,805.
The state reported new cases rose by 180 in nearby Centre County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 717 cases (40 deaths)
• Columbia County, 779 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 534 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 391 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 164 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 134 cases (5 deaths)
