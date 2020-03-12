WATSONTOWN — Representatives from Moran Logistics looked on with interest Thursday morning as they stood inside of the garage bay at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, watching a demonstration of a Ferno INX stretcher.
The fire department will be purchasing the stretcher thanks to a $35,000 donation from Moran Logistics.
Spurge Moore, the fire department's EMS captain, said the department's current stretchers are 10 to 12 years old.
"They have served their time," he said. "We wanted to update (our equipment)."
Currently, Moore said the department operates three ambulances out of its headquarters. It also owns an ambulance with the Milton Fire Department that serves as a transport vehicle for Evangelical Community Hospital.
The stretcher being purchased through the donation will replace one which is in one of the ambulances operated by the department.
In addition, Moore said the department has ordered a $238,000 ambulance which will also be equipped with a Ferno INX. That ambulance is expected to be placed in service in June.
Through its contract with Evangelical Community Hospital, Moore said one of the fire department's ambulances is staffed 24 hours per day, seven days per week. A second ambulance is staffed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The department's volunteers respond with the other ambulances when needed.
Moore said the department has experienced an increased call volume over the past two decades.
Twenty-two years ago when he started volunteering with the department, it responded to an average of 750 ambulance calls per year.
Currently, the department averages 2,000 ambulance calls per year.
Patches Kilgus, an ambulance lieutenant with the department, said the increase in call volume is largely due to the increasing age of the population.
Moore said it's crucial for the department to own multiple ambulances.
"If we have an ambulance break down, we need to have a backup," he said. "Probably every other month, I'm sending one in for service. We service (the ambulances) every 5,000 miles... We want to make sure they're maintained well."
Eventually, Moore said the department hopes to have a new chassis put on one of its ambulances. By doing that, rather than purchasing a new one, the department will save around $100,000.
He noted that one of the department's ambulances will likely be out of service for two to three months while it is receiving a new chassis.
In addition to maintaining its fleet, Moore said the department also wants to make sure the ambulances are well equipped, which is chief among the reasons why the new stretcher is needed.
While Moore said it is a hydraulic stretcher, similar to the one's currently used by the department, but it's better engineered to make it easier for the responders to operate.
Phil Jancosko, a regional sales specialist with Ferno who demonstrated a stretcher like the one the department will be receiving, said the new stretcher can carry a weight load up to 1,000 pounds.
Due to the technology incorporated into the stretcher, Moore said it can be easily maneuvered either through a home or when responding to an incident such as a motor vehicle crash.
Among its features, Jancosko demonstrated that the stretcher contains a light which can be turned on for safety when working in dark settings.
"You would never expect a stretcher would have this kind of ingenuity," he said.
Moore offered thanks to Moran for the donation, noting the department would not have been able to upgrade its stretcher without the funding.
"We tried numerous grants, got declined," he said. "We put out letters to businesses for donations. We got some, but not a major amount to purchase this."
John D. Moran Jr., president and CEO of Moran Logistics, was impressed with the stretcher.
"The technology of this is incredible," he said. "It will help saves lives, and will help our fire and ambulance crews in the field... We are going to look forward to providing additional support to the department."
Bill Michael, a member of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department board, expressed thanks to Moran for the donation.
Moran greeted several responders as he toured the fire station, thanking them for their service to the community.
"You guys are making a big difference in our community," he said. "We are happy to have you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.