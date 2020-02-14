TURBOTVILLE — A sixth-grade Warrior Run Middle School student is hoping the sweet surprise he pulled off Thursday creates a ripple across his school which leads to a wave of kindness among the student body.
Teacher Nancy Mathna said she was surprised when members of student council were recently selling “Candy Grams” and student Ashton Spotts pulled out $60.
With the money, Spotts purchased a “Candy Gram” — a bag filled with Hershey’s Kisses — for each of the girls in the sixth-grade class.
The “Candy Grams” were delivered to the students on Thursday.
Jessica Frey, one of the students to receive a “Candy Gram,” said she was initially confused when she received the surprise.
Jocelyn Walburn, another sixth grader, said it took the girls a bit of time to figure out who purchased the “Candy Grams” for them as a tag just said it was from “Mr. ?”
“It makes us feel special,” Walburn said, of receiving the sweet treats. “It was so nice of him... It was nice that he thought of it.”
Brooke Ryder, another sixth grader, agreed.
“Every other year, not everybody got one,” she said. “It was very nice. It was kind and very thoughtful for someone to use their own money to do that.”
Spotts said he earned the money to purchase the “Candy Grams” by shoveling snow and doing chores.
“It’s important to do acts of kindness,” Spotts said. “People in the world don’t look at each other. They only care about themselves, some of them.”
Spotts hopes other students look at his act of kindness and are inspired to do kind things for others. He noted that his parents, Alan and Melissa Spotts of Dewart, have encouraged him to keep doing acts of kindness for others.
While Spotts surprised the girls in his class by having “Candy Grams” delivered to them on Thursday, he received a surprise of his own during lunchtime.
Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock and his wife Charlotte arrived at the school with balloons and a box filled with candy from Colorado.
Russ explained that his daughter Rebecca McClintock, a Warrior Run graduate who now lives in Colorado, saw a Facebook post which stated a student had purchased Valentines Day “Candy Grams” for each of the 60 girls in his class.
“She thought it was so sweet of (Spotts) to do that, she wanted to do something for him,” Charlotte said.
The gifts the McClintocks delivered to Spotts from their daughter also included a T-shirt from Colorado and a letter she wrote to the boy.
Spotts was humbled to receive the gifts.
“It felt really good,” he said. “I wasn’t looking to get something like this.”
The McClintocks are impressed with Spotts.
“He has a good heart,” Russ said. “He has to be very serious.”
“He is going to grow up to be a good husband,” Charlotte added.
Both Mathna and middle school Assistant to the Principal Amanda Velte said Spotts’ actions are a reflection of the student body.
“It’s wonderful,” Velte said. “It’s nice to shed some light on the positives kids are doing.”
“I thought it was the sweetest thing that this 11-year-old boy would come up with,” Mathna said. “I really hope this inspires (the other students) to spread this kindness and that it is contagious.”
