Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the first of several to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa during World War II. Along with Iwo Jima, Okinawa marked a turning point in the war for American troops, which had steadily moved toward mainland Japan. Okinawa was the final land battle of the war in the Pacific.
The Battle of Okinawa began April 1 — Easter Sunday — as tens of thousands of soldiers and Marines came ashore in a battle that would rage on for another three months, and claim hundreds of thousands of lives.
Operation Iceberg, as it was known, involved the Navy’s 5th Fleet and 180,000 American soldiers and Marines. The Japanese 32nd Army was comprised of 130,000 soldiers and commanded by Lt. Gen. Mitsuru Ushijima.
Okinawa, like Iwo Jima, was considered a springboard for an invasion of mainland Japan. Okinawa was truly at Japan’s feet, just south of the mainland.
It was 75 years ago this week that American soldiers and Marines stormed the shores of Okinawa in what would be World War II’s final land battle. Little opposition faced the Americans, a surprise to American soldiers and brass, who anticipated a bloody invasion on par with D-Day. Troops advanced inland, where the Japanese provided fierce resistance.
Fighting on the island was marred by torrential rains and the rugged landscape. Okinawa consisted of 466 square miles and a varied landscape with foliage as well as rocky cliffs and ridgelines. It contained several airfields which would prove key to an invasion planned for the Japanese homeland. American troops secured airfields at Kadena and Youton in the first day of battle, and had overtaken Japanese defenses to the north by April 18. Fighting to the south would not be easy.
Five days into the battle, Japanese kamikaze aircraft in the hundreds bombarded American Naval assets, which included some 2,000 suicide attacks. The American Navy sustained horrific losses, including 36 ships sunk, and 368 ships damaged. It proved to be the Navy’s worst single loss of life with 12,000 sailors killed and some 50,000 wounded.
On April 7, Allied submarines located the Japanese battleship Yamato as it attempted a surprise attack on the 5th Fleet. The lead ship of its class, and considered the most heavily armored battleship of the time, was sunk by the Americans after hours of bombardment from destroyers and aircraft above.
The now infamous battle at Hacksaw Ridge began on April 26 and lasted through May 6. Made famous by the 2016 movie “Hacksaw Ridge,” it was one of several land battles that claimed thousands of American lives: Kakazu Ridge, Horshoe Ridge, Sugar Loaf Hill and Half Moon Hill.
Shuri Castle, or the Shuri Defensive Line, to the south proved to be the anchor of the Japanese defenses. American forces took Shuri Castle in late May, forcing the remaining Japanese resistance southward toward the coast. Some 7,000 Japanese surrendered, but countless others committed suicide, some by blowing themselves up with grenades and others by jumping from the cliffs along the shoreline. Ushijima, too, committed suicide, which ultimately ended the battle.
More than 12,000 Americans were killed during fighting at Okinawa, and another 49,000 casualties were reported. Lt. Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner Jr. was killed by a sniper June 18, and became the highest ranking American general killed in action during World War II.
In the coming weeks, we’ll feature several local veterans who were at the battle, along with some additional history surrounding one of the Pacific’s most grueling, and brutal, battles.
