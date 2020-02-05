MILTON — From working on cars to caring for small children, more than 130 Milton Area High School students are receiving hands-on training they will be able to carry into the workforce.
The school hosted CTE Check It Out Day Tuesday, showcasing the seven courses of study which are offered under Milton's Career and Technical Education (CTE) umbrella.
Amanda Smith-Derck, the school's Early Childhood Education teacher, said members of the school's Occupational Advisor Board, as well as school board members, business leaders, past graduates and parents were invited into the classrooms throughout the day to see CTE students at work.
The school's seven CTE programs are: Accounting, Agriculture, Automotive, Building Trades, Criminal Justice, Drafting and Early Childhood Education. More than 130 students are enrolled in the program.
Ken Snyder, who was recently elected to the school board, visited the various areas of instruction on Tuesday. He was particularly impressed by watching students enrolled in the Automotive program working on cars.
"I didn't realize the level of facilities that are available," Snyder said. "What I'm most impressed with is the level of instruction they get. Very impressive."
Nate Persing, the Automotive program instructor, said students at work in his classroom Tuesday morning were all enrolled in their first year of the program.
"They are learning the basics of the automobile," he said. "These cars (they are working on) are all on the road. Some belong to students, parents of students."
Persing enjoys teaching students and watching them learn.
"To see these students learn hands on at their age will set them on a track I didn't have the opportunity to (follow)," he said. "They will be able to get a job right out of high school.
"Going through my program, they should be able to leave high school with their state inspection license, possibly air conditioning (certification)," Persing continued. "I really like to encourage them to go onto a secondary college to gain additional certifications."
He has seen students step into good jobs as a result of completing the Automotive program.
"Currently, I have a couple of students who have gone through the program... and two of them work at Kurtz Kawasaki (near Allenwood)," he said.
Like Persing, Smith-Derck has seen students put the skills they learned in her classroom to use post high school.
"I've sen a lot of them go on to a college (program)," Smith-Derck said. "They all do internships their senior year (in high school). They work with infants, toddlers, school-age children. It gives them a jump on where they want to end up."
Those internships have turned into employment opportunities for Early Childhood Education students.
"I have a (past) student who is now working (as a result of her internship) while going to college at Bloomsburg University," Smith-Derck said.
To showcase what they have learned so far this year, Smith-Derck's students on Tuesday were working on a handwriting instruction project and completed workplace scenarios.
Kylee Hill, a 2019 Milton Area High School graduate, was among those who were observing the students in action during CTE Check It Out Day. Hill went through the Early Childhood Education program while in high school.
"It gave me real-life experience," she said, of the program. "It gives you the opportunity to learn more."
CTE Check It Out was held in conjunction with CTE Month activities taking place in schools across the country.
