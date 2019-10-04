Chicken barbecue
DEWART — A chicken barbecue will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 49 River Road, Dewart.
The meal will include a chicken half, baked potato, baked beans, roll, cabbage or applesauce and a cookie.
The cost will be $9.50 for meals, $5 for children and $5 for half of a chicken.
Pre-orders are recommended and can be completed by calling 570-538-1541 or 570-971-9768.
Gift card bingo
NEW COLUMBIA — Gift Card Bingo will be held at Sunday in the St. John’s UCC Fellowship Hall, 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia.
Doors for the bingo will open at 12:30 p.m., with an early bird at 1:45 and regular play starting at 2.
Tickets will cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Those attending should bring cat or dog food, treats and cat litter to be donated to Arthur’s Pet Pantry. Anyone bringing a donation will receive a free game sheet.
For more information, call 570-412-5127 or email stjohnsucc@ymail.com.
Heritage Days
TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society will hold its annual Heritage Days Saturday and Sunday at the Hower-Slote Grounds at the Warrior Run high school/middle school complex and at the nearby Historic Warrior Run Church.
The hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit freelandfarm.org.
Senior center to host speaker
LEWISBURG — The OAKS Senior Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg.
A free lunch and bingo will be offered. Bruce Teeple, of the Union County Historical Society, will speak on the first census, conducted in 1790.
For more information, call 570-568-2254.
Middle Ages manuscripts program
WILLIAMSPORT — Della Hutchison will present “Illuminated Manuscripts: Book Arts of the Middle Ages” during a Coffee Hour session to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Hutchison is a self-taught calligrapher, first learning the art from her freshman college roommate at Bucknell University. Earning both her Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and a Master of Arts in English at Bucknell, Della became a public school teacher for 32 years until her recent retirement.
For more information on the museum, call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Historical society seeking artists
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society is seeking who wish to display or sell their works of art during the society’s annual Christmas open house and art show.
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the William Cameron House, located along Route 405 south of Milton.
Interested artists can reserve their space by contacting Jill Moser at 570-742-4301.
Spinners and Weavers to meet
MIFFLINBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Spinners and Weavers Guild will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge, 361 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
A social time will be held at 1:30, followed by the meeting at 2.
