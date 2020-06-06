HARRISBURG — Several new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday based on data released by the Pa. Department of Health. Additionally, another death has been reported in Union County.
Nine new cases were reported in Columbia County, two in Northumberland County, and one each in Snyder and Union counties. No new cases were reported in Lycoming or Montour counties.
Cases by county are as follows: Northumberland (208, 3 deaths), Lycoming (166, 17 deaths), Union (71, 2 deaths), Snyder (54, 1 death), Columbia (352, 31 deaths) and Montour (53).
Statewide, 701 new cases were reported, bringing the tally of positive cases to 75,086. Forty-five new deaths were reported. The statewide death toll now stands at 5,931.
