TURBOTVILLE — State Police At Montoursville are investigating the repeated rapes of a then-15-year-old girl between April 1, 2006 and Nov. 21, 2007, in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Police said the alleged victim reported a known woman and man, both more than four years older, assaulted her. The man committed additional sexual assaults, police reported.
The alleged assaults occurred in Lewis Township, Northumberland County and in the area of Anthony Township, Montour County.
Troopers are investigating.
In Snyder County, State Police At Selinsgrove are investigating a statutory rape/sexual assault of a female.
Troopers received a Childline Services referral detailing an alleged sexual assault. No further information was provided.
Troopers are being assisted by Snyder County Children and Youth Services and the Child Advocate Center.
