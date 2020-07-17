TURBOTVILLE — A king size Quilt of Valor was recently presented to Michelle B. Spencer and Thomas R. Spencer, in Turbotville, for their active service in the US Army.
Thomas joined the US Army in October 1977. He was stationed in multiple locations including Germany, CENTCOM in Florida, Fort Hood, Texas, and Ft. McPherson, Ga. to name a few. He deployed to Kuwait during the Gulf War serving during Operation Desert Shield for operations and Operation Desert Storm during its combat phase. He was also a speech writer at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Tom retired from Fort McPherson in January 2003 as a lieutenant colonel. He continued working for the US Army as a civilian after retirement and currently works for the FBI in Atlanta, Ga.
Michelle Blakeney, from Turbotville, commissioned to ROTC in December 1991 while attending Mansfield University. She was stationed for basic, active duty and airborne at Fort Hood, Texas. She worked for Lt. Col. Thomas Spencer in the United States Army Adjutant General Corps. She was deployed to Somalia for Operation Restore Hope and while there the mission was transferred to the United Nations the last 30 days she was there. Michelle left the Army in 1998 as a captain.
The US Army was not the last mission for Tom and Michelle, they were married on May 25, 2002. Michelle is a Warrior Run graduate.
