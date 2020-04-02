LEWISBURG — Informational podcasts in response to the COVID-19 challenge were recently posted at the Lewisburg Neighborhoods website.
Samantha Pearson, Elm Street Manager and Lewisburg Neighborhoods coordinator, said the podcasts allowed neighbors to get answers remotely. They were titled Radio Free Lewisburg, echoing the name of the Cold War era radio service beamed behind the Iron Curtain.
“We’re talking about questions people have,” Pearson said. “And we’re talking about how the situation is playing out in the local community.”
Pearson said she partnered with Julie Hagenbuch of Stories on Tap to produce the podcasts. Two were recently posted, both with topical health and hygiene themes.
“We are open to interviewing people,” Pearson said. “We just want to be a platform for our rural and small town neighbors in central Pa.”
Pearson said the podcasts can be listened to via Spotify or by going to www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org.
Comments were welcome via the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Facebook page, via message, email or by calling the office at 570-523-0114. Radio Free Lewisburg has a separate email, radiofreelewisburg@gmail.com.
Pearson, also Walk it! Bike It! Lewisburg coordinator, added that getting out and getting some exercise was weird now.
“While we are encouraged to get outside and get some exercise and preserve your sanity, figuring out how to do that while maintaining social distance does take a little bit of thought,” Pearson observed. “Especially on state trails or sidewalks which may not be wide enough to allow for 6 feet.”
Pearson said maintaining the six-foot safe limit from could require walking briefly in the street safely facing traffic. She suggested using good judgement.
A DCNR meme illustrated safe distance which should be maintained on a trail.
