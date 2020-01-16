MILLMONT — No less a name than Alec Baldwin has entered an effort to move Dillan, a bear exhibited at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club.
Baldwin, the actor, recently sent a second letter to Gov. Tom Wolf regarding the Asiatic black bear housed in Millmont. Baldwin had written the governor privately in September and has asked him to intervene.
A release from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) indicated Baldwin wrote on their behalf.
Baldwin’s letter cited USDA inspections which observed the condition of the bear declining since 2017. Dental issues, including abscesses, were noted as was the likelihood that the bear was in “a significant amount of pain.” It was noted in the report that the caretaker had also neither noticed a nasal discharge nor discussed it with a veterinarian.
“Time is running out to get Dillan’s life-threatening issues treated by professionals who have the expertise and resources to do so,” Baldwin concluded. “As noted in my previous letter, PETA has secured placement for him at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, which has offered to transport him and provide him with lifelong care at no cost to his current owners.”
A PETA spokesperson noted that Baldwin, known for roles on stage, film and television, has previously supported the group in various projects. A phone message left to Orville Spangler, club president, was not returned by press time.
Rebecca Smudzinski, PETA captive wildlife specialist, said she traveled to the club in May after complaints were received. Other PETA officials visited later in summer.
“We would facilitate the transfer of Dillan at no cost to the club,” Smudzinski said. “At any time they are willing to accept our offer, we would be more than happy to a sanctuary where he can recieve expert care.”
Smudzinski concurred with the USDA reports and said the effort would continue. Turkeys, chukars and a peacock were also housed at the club but she added their condition was not noted as the USDA does not monitor birds.
Smudzinski added the transfer offer extended to a bobcat and two raccoons in similar conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.