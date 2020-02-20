TURBOTVILLE — Liam J. Boyer, a sophomore at Warrior Run High School, has achieved the highest rank in scouting, the Eagle Scout Award, and will be honored with a court of honor ceremony Saturday, Feb. 29, at the First Presbyterian Church, Milton.
Born Oct, 31, 2003, to Frank and Stacy Boyer of Watsontown, Liam has a sister, Lydia, and his grandparents are Stanley and Barbara Ritter, and Georgia Boyer, of Milton.
Liam began his scouting career in 2011 when he joined the Turbotville Cub Pack 3622. There, he earned the highest Cub Scout award, the Arrow of Light. In February 2015, he crossed over to Boy Scout Troop 622, in Turbotville, where over 60 scouts have achieved the rank of Eagle.
His accomplishment represents five years of hard work and dedication to Scouting. During the process of satisfying the requirements for the Eagle rank, Liam has performed community service, and provided leadership as troop scribe for three years. Liam has earned 23 merit badges, across a variety of skills including music, aviation, and geocaching, as well as the 12 badges required for Eagle rank. Liam was elected to the Order of the Arrow in 2018.
Liam’s Eagle Scout project was to construct several raised gardens, along with benches, a mobile cart, and a leaning pallet garden to benefit a learning support classroom as well as other students at the Oakland Elementary School, within the Shikellamy School District. The raised gardens were built on legs so that they are easily accessible and movable. The benches are being utilized by students to sit and converse with others during recess on the school’s blacktop area. They are also used as buddy benches when requested by faculty members. The cart will be used for storage and for transporting seedlings and other materials from inside the classroom to the outdoor garden space in the spring. The pallet garden is currently placed along the outside wall for plant and material storage.
Liam has consistently been named to the distinguished honor roll at Warrior Run High School. He is a member of the high school cross country team and concert choir, as well as a member of both marching and concert bands. He is class of 2022 treasurer and a member of the drama and math clubs. He also participates in both the school’s drama and musical productions. Outside of school he takes piano, voice, and harp lessons, and participates in Williamsport’s junior symphony orchestra as a percussionist. He plans to attend a four-year college after graduation, majoring in engineering, mathematics, or computer science.
