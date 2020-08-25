LEWISBURG — Rehearsals recently began for a beloved musical to be presented in-person in September.
RiverStage Community Theatre will stage “The Fantasticks” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Hufnagle Park Gazebo, Lewisburg. The open-air seating area will be marked for safe distancing and audience members will need to wear facial masks.
There is no charge to watch the show, but Director Jove Graham said donations were welcome. A page at www.gofundme.com/riverstage-fantasticks has been set up so that the company may cover the approximate $3,025 needed for the production.
Proceeds will help ensure the all-volunteer, community-based nonprofit company will be able to keep staging shows in 2021 and beyond.
“It is the longest running musical ever,” Graham said of the show. “If people have not had a chance to see it before, they absolutely should. It is a beautiful, simple love story which people have loved for decades and decades.”
“The Fantasticks” opened Off-Broadway in 1960 and ran for 42 years. “Try to Remember” is among its musical numbers of note. The story involves two fathers who pretend to feud and thus trick their children into falling in love. Graham noted some of the characters have been updated to reflect more contemporary values.
Graham said many members of his cast had been in previous productions and wanted to do it again.
Among them, Steve Stumbris (Mortimer) who added it was his first time on stage in nearly 20 years. Elaine Pfeil (Henry) returned to theater after a long hiatus since 2016 and sought to bring as much enthusiasm as she could to it for as long as she could.
“The Fantasticks” has only had eight cast members, which the director said proved timely in view of current conditions.
“We didn’t want to try to do a show that would be hard to comply with what everybody is doing for COVID right now,” Graham said. “We’re practicing (at GreenSpace) and we’ve taken steps to keep the doors open.”
Cast members are also asked to bring their own scripts to rehearsals. There are guide marks on the floor around chairs used for rehearsing vocals. The cast will be masked. The company has also submitted a safety plan to the borough.
The cast includes Tyler Marvin (Matt), Jetta Harrison (Luisa), Glenn Wilson (Huck), Fred Hooper (Bell), Elaine Pfeil (Henry), Steve Stumbris (Mortimer), Trey Casimir (Mute) and Jove Graham (Narrator).
More information about RiverStage Community Theatre is available at www.riverstagetheatre.org or via Facebook at @RiverStageCommunityTheatre.
