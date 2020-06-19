LEWISBURG — Lifeguard training at the Lewisburg Community Pool was canceled this week after it was announced the pool would not open 2020.
Shirley N. Brough, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) executive director, observed that all preparations were in place for final review. They included Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for coronavirus mitigation.
A break in a 59-year-old water line which prevented filling the pool was also recently fixed. The trench for the repaired line was covered and ready for landscaping.
However, the board of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) decided Wednesday to suspend use of the pool for 2020. Brough said the board was concerned about the impact the COVID-19 shutdown had on BVRA as a whole. The release announcing the pool closure noted that the board was concerned about the financial sustainability through the end of 2020.
“The gymnastics program is year-round program,” Brough said. “Their net proceeds facilitate helping BVRA run some of its other programs including covering the costs of running the pool every year.”
The pool’s net losses, Brough said, made it reliant on other BVRA programs.
“We have to get the gymnastics program back on line,” Brough said. “We may not see new revenue in the gymnastics program until the fourth quarter or October. We were servicing all our customers from March who were gracious enough to have credits put on their account from that March session.”
Brough noted municipal funding, about 20% of their budget, comes from East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg Borough. As a municipal authority BVRA was not eligible for COVID-19 governmental supplements.
The remaining 80% of BVRA revenue come from individual donations, user fees and other sponsorship. Brough said their not-for-profit status was unique because of the BVRA relationship to municipalities.
Three or four front desk managers were usually employed at the pool during the season, with five lifeguards on duty at a time and other employees. Among the lifeguards, Sarah Ayers of Lewisburg, planned to return for her fifth year and teach swimming.
“I miss the pool,” Ayers said. “I miss seeing everybody here from the community. All the kids who would come here were always so great to be around.”
Though the Holy Cross college student missed the aquatics, Ayers will still be working for BVRA as a Summer Day Camp helper and counselor.
“It definitely is a transition,” Ayers said. “I’m glad that I get to be in the BVRA family and help the community in a different way. Right now, we’re setting up movie day because is it a little rainy.”
Brough noted a baby wading pool fed by a “mushroom” fountain would remain open for use by BVRA Day Camp members. There will also be water in the regular pool with minimal chemicals to protect the bottom surface from being affected by ground water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.