TURBOTVILLE — Shane Fausey joked that he felt like Santa Claus this week as he stood in front of a group of Milton Area High School students.
Fausey, a national council president with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), joined with Andy Kline to deliver duty gear belts to the Milton Area High School’s criminal justice program. Kline is the president of AFGE Local 148 union at the United States Penitentiary of Lewisburg.
Kline noted that his union, as well as three unions comprised of employees from the United States Penitentiary at Allenwood, contributed to the purchase of the belts.
“I feel like Santa Claus today,” Fausey said to a group of criminal justice students as he delivered the belts. “If you are going to enter the field of law enforcement, this is something you need.”
The belts, Fausey said, contain slots to hold batons, handcuffs and a radio. He noted that students entering law enforcement will have to get used to wearing the belts.
Kline said the belts will supplement ones already utilized by the school’s criminal justice program.
“They had 10 sets, we found out they needed 25 total,” he said. “This way, every kid has their own.”
Each belt costs around $75. He said the union budgets contain funds to be donated back to community causes, such as the program.
“When you invest in this program, you invest in the future,” said Fausey, who serves on the Milton Area High School’s criminal justice program advisory board.
Across the nation, he said United States Penitentiaries are on a push to hire 4,000 additional staff members. Eventually, he said some well-trained students who participate in Milton’s criminal justice program will likely end up working for the prison system.
Principal Andrew Rantz said this is the second year the district has offered a criminal justice program as part of its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. The program moved from a part-time offering last year to full-time this year.
Twenty-three Milton students are enrolled in level two of the program this school year and are expected to advance to level three during the second half of the year. Thirteen students are enrolled in level one.
Fausey said he’s impressed with the growth the program has experienced since it was formed.
“I give a lot of credit to Mr. Rantz and (program instructor Phil) Davis,” Fausey said. “They’ve developed an impressive program.”
One of the students enrolled in the program, junior Pierce Edinger, said he was thankful for the donation.
“I’ve always been interested in criminal justice,” he said. “Many kids are as interested as I am. They want to get into the criminal justice field.”
He said the belts will also be useful to the students as that’s one tool they will need to master in order to pass the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) exam.
Rantz said seniors enrolled in each of the district’s CTE programs take the NOCTI exam each spring.
Students who pass the exam are eligible for credits at a variety of colleges and universities.
Rantz said the exam consists of a written section and a hands-on one.
“Part of (the exam) is being able to safely use the utility belt,” he said. “They have to handcuff (a suspect). They (also) have to fingerprint, make a traffic stop.”
Fausey urged businesses and organizations from across the region to support CTE programming in area school districts.
“Get involved, donate your time and donate your resources,” he said. “These kids are going to be valuable employees in the future.”
