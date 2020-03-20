LEWISBURG — Family contact was important to residents, but not at the expense of safety of a local senior living community.
So noted Shaun Smith, RiverWoods Senior Living Community CEO.
“Our priority will always be protecting our residents.” Smith wrote in response to an inquiry. “We must follow the recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state and local health departments. The Coronavirus situation is a dynamic one.”
Smith wrote that precautions could change as conditions changed.
“We remain committed to updating our precautions as appropriate to minimize the spread of the virus,” he noted. “At this time we have only one entrance to the RiverWoods campus open and only one entrance open to the Nursing Care Center and RidgeCrest.
“We have restricted visitation,” Smith added. “All who enter including employees, contracted services and any other essential people are subject to a screening process before being allowed into the building.”
Provisions were being made for residents and family members to contact one another without the risks of physical proximity.
“We absolutely understand that connecting with loved ones is incredibly important,” Smith said. “But we must take steps to keep all of our residents and staff safe at this time. Our residents are able to communicate with loved ones in other ways including telephone, email, text, or through Skype or Facebook. Our staff is also taking steps to make sure our residents are receiving the special care they need through this difficult time.”
The RiverWoods campus is currently closed to the public with no visitors permitted.
