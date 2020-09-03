LEWISBURG — Keeping suppliers relatively close has kept choices for meat customers plentiful.
So noted Scott Fisher, owner of Fisher’s Meats, a long-time family business in Lewisburg. He attributed the full stock at the St. John Street store to buying from suppliers mostly located within a couple of hours drive.
“Our beef comes from the York area, East Berlin, actually,” Fisher said. “Pork comes from Pennsdale and chicken comes from a supplier in Moosic.”
Deli meats are also bought from local suppliers and Kunzler of the Lancaster area.
“We really haven’t had any shortage on anything through the whole crisis,” Fisher said. “(Prices) are pretty close, some things are a little higher.”
Fisher asked residents to “support local, support the small guy” as the Labor Day weekend approached.
Analysts in early spring said the efficiency of the supply chain, which can quickly distribute large quantities of products over long distances, was its undoing. Consumer choices were limited for a time as shutdowns and outbreaks happened and alternate distribution could not be arranged.
However, projections of a sustained national meat shortage largely proved unfounded.
