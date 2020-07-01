LEWISBURG — About $4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act could go to improving broadband access in parts of Union County.
A grant under the CARES Act was discussed Tuesday at an online work session of Union County commissioners. Preston Boop, commissioner chair, indicated increased use of the net during the shutdown pointed toward the need for greater capacity.
“Through this whole COVID event, individuals have had to work from home, students have had to do their work from home,” Boop said. “Not everybody in Union County has a broadband and there are multitude of areas out there.”
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the money would be allocated through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The application has been submitted and she said the county anticipated receiving it soon.
“There are a couple of caveats to it,” Richards said. “One is that the funding must be COVID-related, associated with the loss of revenue or increased cost of COVID and the funds must be dispersed by the end of the year.”
There was also a thought discussed that neighboring counties could get on board. Joe Kantz, Snyder County commissioner and Sam Schiccatano, Northumberland County commissioner, have been contacted with the idea.
Roberta Greene, Public Library for Union County director, noted that the Herr Memorial Library of Mifflinburg and the system’s Lewisburg location were connected to a network with a dish on a 9-1-1 tower. She noted the West End Library in Laurelton was on a Windstream network, a fact which presented problems.
“Part of the challenge of getting a microwave connection to them is that they are kind of in a hole, geographically,” Greene said. “The bounce points would obviously have to be higher than the library and then bounce down to that location.”
Proposed Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocations were also discussed. They included Union County Housing Authority (UCHA) rehabilitation with a projected cost of $75,000, Mifflinburg Borough with a projected cost of $125,000 for curb cuts and Buffalo Township sewer system rehabilitation at $181,000.
Richards said energy efficiency measures should also be considered in any approved UCHA housing rehab. Weatherization alone could be a good investment. She also requested exploring whether money used for curb cuts could be diverted to purchase of Chromebook computers for public school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.