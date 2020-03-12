WATSONTOWN — A woman who has traveled the country taking the pulse of the Presbyterian church will be the keynote presenter during a gathering of The Presbytery of Northumberland, to be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the First Presbyterian Church of Watsontown.
The Rev. Steve Cureton, executive presbyter of The Presbytery of Northumberland, said Cindy Kohlmann will be the keynote speaker during the event.
The Presbytery of Northumberland includes 36 churches in an area which stretches from Berwick to the east to the New York state boarder to the north.
According to Cureton, Kohlmann is a resource presbyter serving in Massachusetts. She is also nearing the end of a two-year term as a co-moderator, or ambassador, for the denomination.
The Rev. Paul Smith, of the first Presbyterian Church of Watsontown, said the March 21 event will be a mix of a meeting and a worship service. It is open to the public.
"There will be a service, a worship service," Smith explained. "We will have a bagpiper, special music."
He is looking forward to Kohlmann's presentation.
"To get (a co-moderator) to come to our area is a big deal," Smith said.
"Cindy is a very energetic person," Cureton said. "She brings a lot of life to any room she is in."
As an ambassador, Cureton said Kohlmann has traveled the country meeting with those affiliated with the Presbyterian church. She was elected to the position during a 2018 Presbyterian general assembly held in St. Louis, Mo.
"She is going to be talking about some of the joys an challenges facing our denomination," Cureton said.
He expects she will be speaking about the Matthew 25 Initiative, which is a "call to focus on concerns Jesus brings up in Matthew 25."
Poverty and racism are both topics Cureton expects Kohlmann to be speaking on.
He's also interested to hear her reflections from other Presbyterians she's met with across the country.
"We want to know what it's been like for her as she's been traveling the country," Cureton said. "She's traveled to big cities, small towns."
Kohlmann received a Master of Divinity degree in 1999 from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. She served as a chaplain candidate with the U.S. Naval Reserves, and served churches in Ohio and Massachusetts.
In light of the worldwide coronavirus update, Cureton and Smith said special precautions will be taken during the March 21 event.
"We will be asking everyone to not shake hands or hug," Cureton said. "We will have a special way of serving communion. They will be receiving larger than usual pieces of bread."
In addition, Cureton said those planning to attend are asked to use common sense and stay home of they don't feel well.
