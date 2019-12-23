BLOOMSBURG — Five area veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country.
Ned Getty, of Catawissa, served in the US Army from 1967-1971. He served with “B” Battery, 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery, which used Nike Hercules missiles to defend Philadelphia from potential Soviet attack. Later he served with “D” Battery, 5th Battalion, 6th ADA in West Germany. His job was with the tracking radar that locked on a target in preparation of firing. Getty also was a crew chief for his battery in Germany. He left the Army as a specialist 5th class and a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Mary Carr and Linda Kashner and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
Robert Heerschap, of Benton, served in the US Navy from 1968-1970. He served aboard the USS Robert L. Wilson doing various jobs. He started as a cook and later worked as a shipfitter, machinist, and welder. The Wilson was stationed in the Gulf of Tonkin supporting ground troops from its 5-inch guns and protecting aircraft carriers. During shelling, his job was to pass ammunition to the guns. Heerschap left the Navy as a seaman. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
Robert Hopper Jr., of Orangeville, served in the US Army from 1966-1969. He served with the 3rd Battalion of the 19th Field Artillery Regiment in the Bien Hoa, Phu Loi area of Vietnam. His first job was as a radio operator relaying artillery requests to the guns. His second job was as the mail clerk for the unit. Hopper also served at Fort Hood, Texas, as a supply clerk in the arms room. He left the Army as a private first class. His quilt was pieced by Debbie Stempien and quilted by Jill Shaw.
Stanley Breisch, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Army from 1971-1973. He was sent to the Non-Commission Candidate Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was then sent to Vietnam as a combat squad leader with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade of the Americal Division. Later Breisch was with the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment of the division which was the last combat unit to leave Vietnam. He also served at Fort Dix, New Jersey, doing testing. He left the Army as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Linda Hill.
Gary Kipp, of Danville, served in the US Army from 1965-1968. He served one tour with the 103rd Engineer Company of the 46th Engineer Battalion in Vietnam in the area around Long Binh. He operated cranes and shovels used to clear jungle, built ports, and quarry rock among other things. His work took him to lots of places. Kipp then extended his tour for another six months. He left the Army as a specialist 5th class. His quilt was pieced by Mary Carr and Linda Kashner and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
Awarding the quilts were Jan Davis, Pat Golla, Linda Kashner, Fran Moriarty, and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
